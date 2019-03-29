Wong homers twice on Opening Day, St. Louis Cardinals fall to Milwaukee Brewers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kolten Wong had an Opening Day to remember for the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting two home runs earlier today in a 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Hilo native hit his first home run of the day in the second inning, a moonshot to centerfield, before a seventh inning bomb to right field.
With two home runs on Opening Day, Wong joined Albert Pujols as the only other Cardinal to hit multiple home runs in an Opening Day fixture.
Last season, Wong didn’t go deep until the team’s 21st game of the season. This year, however, he’s ready to contribute in any way he can.
“For me, it’s different. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Wong said per MLB.com. “My confidence is pretty high. And my confidence in this team is pretty high. It’s just one of those things where I know we’re going to click eventually, and things will start rolling for us.”
