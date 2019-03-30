Arkansas State & #10 Coastal Carolina playing a Saturday doubleheader

Press Release from Coastal Carolina
Due to the forecast of rain and inclement weather all day on Sunday, March 31, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State will now play a doubleheader on Saturday.
First pitch for game one is still set for 1 p.m. CT, while game two of the twin bill will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans with tickets for Sunday’s game will be able to use those tickets for today as they will get one ticket for both games of the doubleheader this afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.