Car seat safety held in remembrance of grandson

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A car seat safety check was held in Pocahontas to remember a grandson whose life was lost in October.
Luke Allen Junkersfeld died last year following a car accident where he was not placed in a correct car seat.
Luke’s grandmother, Teresa Junkersfeld, said she wanted to bring awareness and make kids safe.
“We just need to educate the community to let them know that we’re not putting our car seats in right and in result of that, my grandson was killed,” Junkersfeld said.
Law enforcement officials were at the car seat safety check to assist in checking car seats.
Junkersfeld said she hopes there will be more certification in car seat safety.
"Nobody has ever been certified in this area or done a program like this,” Junkersfeld said. ““Educating the police department and everyone that’s pulling these people over will be able to educate the person.”
She started a foundation in memory of Luke called “Livelikeluke.” The foundation works to supply anyone in need of a car seat with one.
To donate to the car seat fundraiser, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.