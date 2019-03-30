Crash kills one, injures one on Highway 5

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A White County man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in rural White County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Rodger Rogers of El Paso was going south in a 2010 Mazda Miata around 1:40 p.m. March 29 when the crash happened.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers’ vehicle ran off the road and overcorrected into the northbound lane, hitting a 2013 Toyota Tundra going north.
The driver of the Toyota Tundra was taken to a North Little Rock hospital for her injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
