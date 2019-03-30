Dirt bike theft leads to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The theft of a dirt bike from an area business and the work of two different police departments has a Poinsett County man facing burglary and theft related charges.
Cody James Watts of Trumann was arrested Mar. 28 in connection with the Feb. 18 burglary at Barton’s Power Sports on W. Parker Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police found one person at the scene and took them into custody.
“Officers noted seeing a broken window in the business and two motor bikes staged for pick up near the business,” the affidavit noted.
Trumann police later found a dirt bike Feb. 18 that had been taken in the burglary and had developed Watts as a suspect.
Jonesboro police then interviewed Watts.
“He admitted to driving two adult male subjects to Jonesboro to break into Barton’s Power Sports,” the affidavit noted. “He provided details about the crime scene as well as the recovered bike located in Trumann.”
Watts faces commercial burglary, theft $25,000 or more from a building and theft of a vehicle, less than $25,000 but greater than $50,000 charges.
A $25,000 bond was set for Watts on Mar. 29.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Apr. 19 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.