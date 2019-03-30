A friendly cook off brings in money to benefit foster kids

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The third annual CASA Carnival worked to recruit, train and support volunteer advocacy through Northeast Arkansas.
Volunteers in the CASA program work one-on-one with kids who are neglected in the foster care system until the children find permanent homes.
CASA Executive Director Jeremy Briggs said it’s important for kids to have an adult to look up to.
“Our volunteers become friends, mentors, ultimately somebody that a child in foster care can trust to be there for them every step of the way in a difficult time of their life,” Briggs said. “They work to make sure all of their needs are met, and their wants and desires are known by the court.”
Briggs said the children, at times, need the support the program offers.
“When kids get placed in foster care, it’s by no choice of their own,” Briggs said. “It’s a very difficult time so having that one constant adult presence in their life at CASA, it’s very important for that child to know somebody’s there and somebody cares about them. Somebody is invested in them and they want to see their future be as bright as possible.”
Saturday’s chili cook-off brings in different tastes and funding for the program.
The event had over 250 people in attendance with hopes of increasing next year.
