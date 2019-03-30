One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A crash on Highway 67 Friday evening claimed the life of one person and injured another, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. March 29 on Highway 67, south of West Fulbright Avenue.
The preliminary summary noted a 2013 Ford F-150 was going north on Highway 67, crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Kia Spectra going south on Highway 67.
The driver of the Kia Spectra, who is listed as a minor in the report, was killed, while the driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to a Memphis hospital, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
