6 Red Wolves rugby beats #16 Davenport in regular season finale

“Given the weather conditions, I thought we played well against Davenport,” said head coach Blake White. “The players did a great job and remained composed throughout the match. They came out committed to play as a team.” The Red Wolves did not waste any time and scored on a penalty kick by Dylan Boast a minute into the game to post the early 3-0 lead. Ten minutes later, the junior from McKinney, Texas, added a second kick to make it, 6-0. A-State’s first try came when junior George Sharpe scored in the corner five minutes later. Boast’s conversion fell short, leaving the home team with an 11-0 lead. Calvin Gentry of Memphis, broke free to score under the posts on a clearance kick returned. Boast’s conversion was good, extending the Red Wolves’ lead to 18-0. Boast connected on his third penalty kick with 15 minutes remaining in the first half, making the score, 21-0. Shortly after, Davenport got on the board for the first time in the game with a successful penalty kick to cut into A-State’s lead, 21-3. But, just as the first half ended, Mazvitaishe (Beefy) Nuamarebvu’s penalty kick hit the cross bar and went over to allow the Red Wolves to take a 24-3 in at the midway point.