Run to benefit children with medical needs held, child receives wish

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 11th annual Chi Omega Make-A-Wish 5K run ended with one wish granted to a boy with a heart disease.
Saturday’s race raised money to go towards granting local children with wishes they want to see happen.
Race Coordinator Chandler Weber said the race keeps getting more support each year.
“This race just keeps getting bigger,” Weber said. “The amount of money we raise just keeps getting more and more and like I said, this year is our biggest race to date at over $43,000 raised and almost 900 participants.”
Chi Omega puts on the race each year to make a difference.
“This race is awesome because we’re getting to grant a wish for a little boy who is three years old,” Weber said. “I think it’s important because we actually get to see our hard work first-hand today and how it’s changing the lives of others and children who are facing critical illnesses.”
Once the race finished, Maddox was granted his wish to see all things Toy Story.
