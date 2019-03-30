Search nets drugs, weapons, leads to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The sound of a loud thump and a cabinet slamming led to a Jonesboro man facing seven felony charges this week.
Little Joe Wilson of Jonesboro was arrested Mar. 28 after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive, a probable cause affidavit noted.
According to police, an investigator found out Wilson was on felony probation and an absconder, while authorities were investigating reports of narcotics sales.
After investigating, police went to the home, discovered a marijuana smell and went inside the residence to secure for a search warrant.
“While clearing the residence, Inv. Talley located Wilson hiding inside the kitchen. Inv. Talley heard what appeared to be a loud thump and a cabinet slam,” the affidavit stated.
Police later searched the cabinet and found a backpack, with a loaded 9-mm pistol, meth, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale with cocaine residue inside.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of firearm by certain persons.
A $100,000 bond was set for Wilson, who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
