TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 135 near Lafe closed

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Highway crews are at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on Highway 135 near Lafe, causing a half-mile stretch of the road to be closed.
According to iDriveArkansas.com, crews are working on off loading and wrecker recovery involving the incident.
Arkansas State Trooper Chris Davenport said the incident happened around 10 a.m. March 30, when the tractor trailer was attempting to go around a left-hand curve and overturned.
No one was injured, Davenport said.
Officials suggest people should use alternate routes to get through the area and that motorists should expect the road to be closed for at least two hours.
