Arkansas scrimmages Saturday, one week away from Red-White Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas held their 2nd scrimmage Saturday morning, marking exactly one week until the Red White Spring Game.
Highland’s own Deon Stewart picked up an early first down in the intrasquad matchup. Head coach Chad Morris said that 3 offensive linemen will miss the rest of spring due to injury.
Colton Jackson & Silas Robinson have knee issues, while Drew Vest is battling a shoulder ailment.
Morris was pleased with one of the quarterbacks. “I thought John Stephen Jones was his absolute best practice he’s had. I thought he looked as good as he’s looked since he’s been here. Was comfortable, was confident, moved the football."
Arkansas will hold the Red-White Game on Saturday, April 6th. Kickoff is at 3:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.