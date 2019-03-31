Arkansas State football goes full pads to cap first week of spring practice

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re 22 Saturdays away from college football kicking off. Arkansas State finished their first week of spring practice Saturday afternoon.
The Red Wolves going indoors and going full pads for 2 plus hours. A-State will take Sunday and Monday off. They’ll work out Tuesday and Wednesday, the first scrimmage is set for Friday, April 7th.
You can see the rest of the spring practice schedule below, all workouts are OPEN to the public.
2019 Arkansas State Spring Practice
Practice #5 - Tuesday, April 2nd at 4:30pm
Practice #6 - Wednesday, April 3rd at 4:30pm
Practice #7 - Friday, April 7th at 4:30pm (1st scrimmage)
Practice #8 - Tuesday, April 9th at 4:30pm
Practice #9 - Wednesday, April 10th at 4:30pm
Practice #10 - Friday, April 12th at 4:30pm (2nd scrimmage)
Practice #11 - Tuesday, April 16th at 4:30pm
Practice #12 - Wednesday, April 17th at 4:30pm
Practice #13 - Friday, April 19th at 4:30pm
Practice #14 - Saturday, April 20th at TBD (Spring Game)
Practice #15 - Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30pm
