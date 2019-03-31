24 Arkansas State men’s golf hosts Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Monday & Tuesday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Wayne Wolfe Collegiate-Amateur was played Sunday at RidgePointe Country Club as part of the 23rd annual Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate golf tournament, which will include 11 teams from nine different states and officially begin play Monday, April 1.
This is the second year the tournament will be played as the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate after previously being known as the Red Wolves Intercollegiate. It was renamed in honor of Barnett, who, along with the late Wayne Wolfe, was instrumental in starting the annual tournament in 1997.
Barnett, a long-time supporter of Arkansas State golf and junior golf programs, has served on the tournament committee since its creation and acts as the tournament’s director. The tournament was won by former A-State men’s golf lettermen Wixson Huffstetler and Bart Burton, who played alongside two student-athletes from ULM.
Local amateurs from the tournament’s major sponsors were paired with different student-athletes from the competing teams. Today’s sponsors who were the top finishers were recognized and received awards at a tournament banquet honoring Wolfe.
Included among the teams making up this year’s Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate are Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, Jacksonville State, Missouri State, Omaha, Southeastern Louisiana, SIU-Edwardsville, ULM and UT Martin. In addition to the Wayne Wolfe Collegiate-Amateur Sunday, the teams also had a practice round. 0
The two-day tournament will officially begin Monday at 8:00 a.m. at RidgePointe Country Club with the first round. The second round will immediately follow the first and the third round is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Arkansas State owns eight Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate championships, including last season when its two five-man squads participating finished first and runner-up. Junior Matt Cole, one of five A-State players who have won the tournament all-time, will look to win his third-straight individual title.
The Red Wolves, ranked No. 24 in the nation, will be playing their ninth tournament of the season. The squad is coming off an eighth place finish at the Lake Charles Invitational.
Live scoring will be used throughout all three rounds and can be viewed on GolfStat.com. Tournament results will also be posted on AStateRedWolves.com, the official web site of A-State Athletics.
