Arkansas State splits Saturday doubleheader, earns series win over #10 Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers got a run back in the fourth inning, when Biermann singled through the right side to pull within 4-1 of the Red Wolves. Two innings later, Biermann struck again as he registered another RBI single in the to put the Chants within in two of the Red Wolves at 4-2. A Kyle Skeels solo home run to left center put the home team down just one run (4-3) with one inning to play.