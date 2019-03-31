Elks Lodge celebrates Vietnam War anniversary with event

Elks Lodge celebrates Vietnam War anniversary with event
The Jonesboro Elks Lodge celebrated the anniversary of the Vietnam War by thanking them and their families for their service
By Miranda Reynolds | March 31, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 5:30 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge celebrated the anniversary of the Vietnam War by thanking veterans and their families for their service.

The event Sunday featured speakers who addressed the audience with thankfulness and gratitude.

President of Jonesboro Elks Lodge 498 Jeremy Frakes said the event helps to honor those veterans.

“I think it should be an uplifting event for our community because we’re showing that their service and sacrifice has not been forgotten in the Jonesboro community as well as throughout Craighead County,” Frakes said.

The war lasted from 1956 to 1975 and included over 47,000 US soldiers who were killed in action plus another 11,000 noncombat deaths, according to the National Archives.

The National Archives notes on its website that the earliest casualty record contains a date of death of June 8, 1956.

Frakes said people should always be grateful for veterans’ service.

“If you ever see these gentlemen whether they’re a Vietnam Veteran or they’re currently serving our country, the greatest thing you can do is thank them for their service for our country,” Frakes said.

An official holiday to recognize the Vietnam Veterans was signed by President Donald Trump last year and has been set for March 29.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.