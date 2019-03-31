Elks Lodge celebrates Vietnam War anniversary with event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge celebrated the anniversary of the Vietnam War by thanking veterans and their families for their service.
The event Sunday featured speakers who addressed the audience with thankfulness and gratitude.
President of Jonesboro Elks Lodge 498 Jeremy Frakes said the event helps to honor those veterans.
“I think it should be an uplifting event for our community because we’re showing that their service and sacrifice has not been forgotten in the Jonesboro community as well as throughout Craighead County,” Frakes said.
The National Archives notes on its website that the earliest casualty record contains a date of death of June 8, 1956.
Frakes said people should always be grateful for veterans’ service.
“If you ever see these gentlemen whether they’re a Vietnam Veteran or they’re currently serving our country, the greatest thing you can do is thank them for their service for our country,” Frakes said.
An official holiday to recognize the Vietnam Veterans was signed by President Donald Trump last year and has been set for March 29.
