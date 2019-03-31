Report: Arkansas seeing impact of available organs

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) - There are nearly 110,000 people on the nation’s organ donor waiting list and the director of a statewide transplant program in Arkansas said the state faces a key issue.
According to a report from content partner KNWA, each state has more people on the list than organs available for transplant.
The situation is the same in Arkansas.
“Our organ donation rate in Arkansas is probably a bit lower than it should be,” Dr. Lyle Burdine told KNWA. “Every organ is a real gift and they’re saving lives when they decide to donate.”
Burdine serves as the director of the Solid Organ Transplant Program at UAMS.
The United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, helps to allocate the organs, Burdine said, noting there is a constant battle.
“It’s a nationally maintained list through UNOS,” Burdine said. "Depending on how sick the patient is, that’s when you know they’ll get offered an organ. “We’d like to transplant everybody on the list, but that doesn’t happen. There’s just not enough organs.”
It is also a matter of time in doing an organ transplant.
An organ must be transplanted within hours of recovery from a donor, plus the donated organ must be a match, KNWA reported.
Typically, people can register to serve as an organ donor by going to a Department of Motor Vehicles office when they get their driver’s license or can do so by going online.
