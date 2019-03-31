Virginia advances to Final Four by beating Purdue in overtime

(Gray News) – Top-seeded Virginia pulled out a 80-75 win over third-seeded Purdue in a nail-biting game that went into overtime in the South Region final.
Virginia is now heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards.
Virginia had forced overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.
Edwards matched a career-high with 42 points and shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range. He was one shy of the NCAA Tournament record of 11 3-pointers in a game, set by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer against Michigan in 1990.
De'Andre Hunter drove to the basket and hit a layup with 28 seconds left to put Virginia ahead for good at 76-75.
Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Guy hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining. Purdue’s hopes for a game-tying 3-pointer ended when Edwards’ long pass to Ryan Cline went out of bounds with 2.1 seconds left.
Ty Jerome had 24 points and seven assists for Virginia.
Purdue led 70-67 when the Boilers fouled Jerome with 5.9 seconds left before he could attempt a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Jerome made the first free throw before missing the second - perhaps intentionally.
Virginia got the offensive rebound off that second miss. Kiahe Clarke then passed to Diakite, who hit the game-tying shot.
Purdue led Virginia 30-29 at halftime.
Guy had missed the last few minutes of the first half after hurting his right leg. He returned to the game for the start of the second half and quickly sank a 3-pointer, giving the top-seeded Cavaliers their first lead of the game at 32-30.
Guy added another 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to make it 35-30.
Edwards matched Stephen Curry by scoring at least 25 points in a fifth straight NCAA Tournament game.
Curry scored at least 25 points in five straight NCAA Tournament games for Davidson in 2007 and 2008. Edwards’ streak began last year and carried over to Purdue’s four NCAA Tournament games this year.
The South Region final was almost like a home game for the Purdue Boilermakers, whose fans filled the KFC Yum! Center with black and gold.
Purdue’s West Lafayette, Indiana, campus is a three-hour drive, close enough for fans to have made the trip for the late-evening game. Many were in the arena an hour before the 8:49 p.m. tipoff and easily drowned out fans of the Virginia Cavaliers during player introductions.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.