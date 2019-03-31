Wreck near Sedgwick shuts down part of highway

Wreck near Sedgwick shuts down part of highway
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 30, 2019 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:55 PM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Update-9:40 one person transported by helicopter and one by ambulance. No fatalities reported.

Arkansas State Police are still working the scene.

A crash near Sedgwick has part of highway 63 shut down Saturday.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, fire and EMS were called to a two vehicle crash near the Cache River Bridge.

Details were limited, but they did say a helicopter had been requested to the scene.

We’ll update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.