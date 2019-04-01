Arkansans paying a quarter more at the pump

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 1, 2019 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:32 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 25-cents more for a gallon of gasoline than they did a month ago.

That’s according to the latest survey by GasBuddy.com of 1,826 gas stations.

The average price for a gallon of regular now stands at $2.42, an increase of 3-cents in the past week.

The national average rose 3.9-cents per gallon to an average $2.69/gallon.

It’s the seventh straight week that motorists have seen prices surge, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He does not see any sign of let-up.

“Unfortunately, this is a rut we’ll be stuck in for at least a few more weeks,” DeHaan said.

