ASP investigating Osceola officer-involved shooting

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Osceola man critically injured.
The shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 400-block of Sims Street, according to an ASP news release.
An Osceola police officer stopped a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Pete Denzel Edwards on a traffic violation. According to the officer, Edwards was “non-compliant.”
At some point during the encounter, state police say the shooting began.
Edwards suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
Another person was injured when a bullet entered a nearby home. That victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division have been called in to investigate the shooting.
The officer has not been identified.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.