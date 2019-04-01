Bank members work to feed the need

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Members of a local bank are working to help those who are hungry.
Arvest bank kicked off a two-month campaign called, “Arvest Bank’s Million Meals initiative.”
They’re challenging bank associates, customers, and community members to donate nonperishable food items or money.
Arvest branches in Jonesboro, Manila and Monette have partnered with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas during the campaign.
Donations gathered will be given to the food bank and then distributed to area food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.
Their goal is to provide at least one million meals to local families.
Arvest Bank President Kevin Hufstedler said the program has proven successful in the past.
“For almost a decade, this campaign has provided much-needed food and funding to local food pantries and our associates are looking forward to being part of such a great effort for the very first time,” Hufstedler said. “The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas works to meet a great need throughout the year, so we are hoping for numerous donations from the community to help us stock those shelves for the next several months and serve those who are facing food insecurity.”
Every dollar raised provides five meals to a family in need. It will continue through June 1.
You can participate by dropping off food items or money to any of the Arvest bank branches in Jonesboro, Manila or Monette. You can also call 866-952-9523.
113,000 meals are served each week in Northeast Arkansas, with the food bank distributing food to more than 100 local partner agencies.
They serve 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas.
