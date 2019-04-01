A Better Region 8: Million Meals donations

(KAIT) -Before you know it, school will be out for the summer.
A time for outdoor activities and vacations.
Unfortunately, summertime is met with concern for thousands of children right here in Region Eight.
School may be the only place they get fed a regular meal.
Arkansans are more likely to face hunger than anywhere else in the country.
To help, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Arvest Bank have teamed up for their Million Meals campaign.
For nearly 10 years, Arvest Bank has raised money during the spring for food banks in Arkansas and surrounding states.
We hold our annual Fill the Food Bank drive in the fall as the holidays approach, but the need now is just as great.
If you’d like to help, stop by an Arvest Bank location or go to their website at arvest.com.
You can also donate food, specifically non-perishable and canned goods, directly to the Food Bank.
If we all pitch in, even just a dollar, it'll lead to a Million Meals and help our neighbors.
