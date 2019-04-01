Bill would put limits on telephone solicitation

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A senator from South Arkansas is working to establish rules for telephone solicitors that target people who live in the state.
It’s called the Arkansas Telephone Privacy Act.
Sen. Trent Garner (R) District 27 of El Dorado said the bill would help those who get scammed by solicitors.
“First thing I did was look at other states and how they determine this, and I came up with a three-pronged approach," Garner said. “First, you adjust your criminal code so you can add teeth to those you go after, second go for the civil code so those who are scammed can actually sue the companies, and third let’s empower the providers to actually go after the bad actors.”
If the bill is passed, it would limit a solicitor that intends to defraud, harass or play a pre-recorded message without listing the call as a solicitation.
The bill also said the solicitor can’t include an Arkansas area code unless they live in the state and the calls would need to be made between 8am-9pm.
Sen. Garner said he wants to take proactive steps to help those getting taken advantage of.
To see the bill in it’s entirety, click here: http://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/assembly/2019/2019R/Bills/SB473.pdf
