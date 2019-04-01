Court affidavit: Suspect facing battery charges, again

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man faces multiple felonies after violating a no contact order.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to the 100 block of Daybrook Drive in Jonesboro.
The report said the alleged victim had a cut on her lip with dried blood on her mouth and shirt.
She said her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Q. Brown of Luxora, held her down by her throat and cut off her air supply during a fight. She further stated the incident took place in front of their 12-year-old daughter.
Court documents said officers also saw a bruise on the victim’s right arm, a fresh abrasion on her left arm, and redness on the left side of her neck. Officers were also notified Brown had been issued a no contact order for the victim.
This isn’t the first time: The report further said he faced a third degree domestic battery on June 13 of last year.
Officers further stated they witnessed Brown trying to get rid of something and found it was a cigarette package containing a cigar and marijuana wrapped in plastic.
Brown is now facing felony charges for aggravated assault on a family or household member, a second offense for third degree domestic battery and violation of a no contact order. He is also being charged with possession of schedule VI less than four ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $2,500 and his next court date is May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
