Harrisburg native Keely Edwards in starting lineup as #13 Arkansas softball wins series

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 Razorback had a milestone weekend in softball.
Harrisburg native Keely Edwards was in the starting lineup for the first time in her Arkansas career. Edwards picked up her first hit on Saturday, an infield single in the 2nd inning of a loss to #18 Kentucky.
The junior was used primarily as a pinch runner the last 2 seasons. The former Harrisburg Hornet had a webgem Sunday afternoon, the shortstop goes barehand to help turn a double play to end the 6th inning.
The #13 Razorbacks would take 2 of 3 games in the series with the Wildcats. Arkansas improves to 25-11 on the season, 6-6 in SEC play. They’ll begin a four-game roadtrip Wednesday at Missouri State (5pm ESPN+).
