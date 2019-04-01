High-speed crash claims one life; cold start to the day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, April 1.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear this morning with temperatures near the freezing mark.
Light northeast winds make the temperatures feel like the upper 20s.
Mid- to high-level clouds increase today but we should remain rain-free.
Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon.
Making News
A Bono man died this weekend following a high-speed crash on Highway 63.
The Jonesboro Police Department Streets Crimes Unit was busy Friday finding marijuana, cash and a weapon.
For many people, dropping their kids off at school and picking them up at the end of the day are just parts of a daily routine. But, for a local Army mom of two, it’s part of what made her homecoming so sweet.
An investigation in Randolph County has led to a man being arrested on suspicion of five counts of rape, according to Pocahontas police.
