Little Rock landmark restaurant shutting its doors

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - After 45 years in business, a Little Rock landmark is shutting its doors.
The owner of Cajun’s Wharf announced Monday the restaurant and bar will close Saturday, June 1.
“We often hear from customers who have experienced some of the most significant events of their lives here—from college graduations to first dates to wedding receptions,” Mary Beth Ringgold, owner of Cajun’s Wharf, told Arkansas Talk Business & Politics. “Over the next two months, we hope our loyal customers and friends will come soak up the best of Cajun’s and relive that nostalgia with us.”
The restaurant plans to offer daily specials, as well as fresh crawfish and a $5 “Thursday Throwback” bar menu until its last day.
