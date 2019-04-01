Man arrested after shot fired in vehicle

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man faces several counts of aggravated assault after police said two men were fighting and one had a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded March 29 to the 1300-block of Red Wolf Boulevard.
The document stated during the investigation, three victims told police there were traveling down the road with Jimmy Aldridge when he told the driver to go somewhere else and she refused.
“They stated that Jimmy Aldridge became irate and produced a firearm, grabbed the driver by the face and put the gun to her head and was waving the firearm around pointing it at all of the victims,” the affidavit stated.
One of the victims allegedly grabbed Aldridge and the two began to fight.
The driver was able to pull into a business and two of the victims got out of the vehicle and called for help.
The affidavit also stated as Aldridge and the other victim were fighting, Aldridge dropped the gun. It said the victim then grabbed the gun and ran from the vehicle, at which time Aldridge chased after the victim.
The report said witnesses told police they heard a gunshot while Aldridge and the victim were in the vehicle fighting.
During an inspection of the vehicle, evidence was found that a shot was fired inside.
The affidavit stated that Aldridge had a felony failure to appear warrant when he was arrested.
He was also convicted of a violent felony in 2006.
A judge found probable cause to charge Aldridge with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm by certain persons and first-degree terroristic threatening.
He was given a temporary bond of $1,000,000.
