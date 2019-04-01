Mobile health unit will soon roll out

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A mobile health unit will be rolling out to communities in Region 8 as soon as May.
It’s part of a grant totaling more than $800,000 the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University received in 2018 from the United States Department of Agriculture.
It’s known as the Delta Care-A-Van and its purpose is to bring health education and screenings throughout the delta region.
The actual van will provide an intake area and two clinic rooms, along with telemedicine services to allow communication with specialists who aren’t on site.
Dean of NYITCOM at A-State Dr. Shane Speights said even though it’s taken nearly a year to get the mobile unit, it hasn’t stopped them from providing those services already.
“Physically, right now, we go out to community centers, to churches, to areas in these targeted communities that we have and then we provide that information and that education right there,” Dr. Speights said. “The van will allow us to actually bring everything as a package deal out there and to be able to work with those individuals in the area to provide that care.”
The van is being built by a company in Texas and it is expected to arrive in Jonesboro by mid-May.
In the meantime, NYITCOM, with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), St. Bernards and the Arkansas State University College of Nursing and Health Professions will continue offering free health screenings in the targetted areas.
Those areas include Harrisburg, Leachville, Lepanto, Manila, Marked Tree, Piggott and Walnut Ridge.
The next screening will be held in Piggott on Thursday, April 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First General Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 679 S. Taylor Avenue.
