Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JERMYN, PA (KAIT/NBC News) - We often see police departments using social media as a tool to catch criminals.
This time, a Facebook post about a potential prowler in Jermyn, Pennsylvania went hilariously wrong.
“If you know Captain America, have him give us a call, we need to talk to him about wandering around people’s houses.”
The Jermyn Police Department posted with a photo on Facebook Wednesday night.
Matt Stasyszyn, or “the Captain”, had good intentions when he was walking down Jefferson Avenue over the weekend, but navigation might not be one of his “super powers.”
Matt’s wife Alysia asked him to pick up a bag of beef sticks that she ordered from a scout’s fundraiser, but she texted him the wrong address -- twice -- and that’s why he was spotted on a neighbor’s security camera.
“I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m never going to let her live this down, but for all the people watching, I’m not blaming my wife for this,” he laughs.
