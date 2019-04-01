Plant Board amends dicamba use and application rules

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Plant Board held an emergency meeting Monday to amend dicamba use and application.
The State Plant Board wanted to amend current rules on when and what form of dicamba can be used which would restrict older formulations of dicamba for pre planting applications after April 15, and new formulations of dicamba applied on the ground which can be used from April 16 through May 25.
If approved, the three dicamba products allowed for burndown applications from April 16 through May 25 would be Engenia, Fexapan, and Xtendimax.
The additional restriction was added to prevent the use of dicamba products labeled for aerial applications without buffer zones, leading to dicamba drifting on to other properties.
The Members of the ALC, Executive Subcommittee approved the emergency rule today and the proposed rule now goes to Governor Hutchinson for review.
If approved by Governor Hutchinson, it will go to the Joint Budget Committee’s Administrative Rule and Regulation Review Subcommittee and then the full Joint Budget Committee for review and approval.
To see the proposed emergency rule, click here.
