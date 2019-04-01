Trumann K9 officer safer but ‘not so happy’

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -Dubbed “man’s best friend,” this dog is also a crime fighter.
Officer Ras has been a part of the Truman Police Department since October 2015.
He has helped with both drug seizures and apprehending suspects.
However, one thing has been missing while he’s working the streets: protection.
Thanks to the company Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. that’s no longer an issue.
Ras is the proud owner of a stab- and bulletproof vest.
His partner and handler, Lt. Jared Cook, said he’s thrilled to see his fellow officer get the equipment he needs to help keep him safe.
“I’m glad that Ras is able to get this vest so that he can be protected,” Cook said. “Ras, on the other hand, is not so happy, but he will get used to it.”
Assistant Chief Jonathan Redman said officer Ras is a valuable member of the team.
“Protecting our officers is priority number one for the Trumann Police Department,” Redman said. “We are thankful that this vest could be donated, and that Ras will better suited to serve.”
Vested Interest is a non-profit organization located in East Taunton, MA.
Their mission is to provide all dogs working in law enforcement and similar agencies with protection.
Providing one vest to a dog is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.
For more information about Vested Interest, call 508-824-6978.
To learn more about the Trumann Police Department, call 970-483-6423.
