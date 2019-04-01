Woman at center of love triangle arrested in case

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A woman involved in a love triangle appeared in court Monday facing robbery, kidnapping, and theft charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Magen Goodman allegedly set up a date on March 23 with the victim to have sex with him.
They agreed through text message to meet at the Jordan’s gas station in Bay.
Surveillance video shows the victim arriving at the gas station and Goodman getting inside. The pair are seen leaving together.
Court documents also state the surveillance video shows Goodman arriving at the gas station with three other people in the same vehicle.
The affidavit stated the three men waited until Goodman and the victim went inside a building in the 300-block of Elder Street, and went inside, beat, and robbed the victim.
A suspect made the victim drive his vehicle to Jonesboro, the affidavit said, and wanted him to withdraw $1,000 for the suspects.
Goodman allegedly followed in behind in the suspect’s vehicle.
They could not find the suspect’s wallet, so they got into the suspect’s vehicle and went back to Bay, court documents stated.
Back in Bay, the suspects beat the victim again before he was able to escape.
The affidavit said Goodman was present during the event and never tried to stop or intervene.
A judge found probable cause to charge her with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and theft over $25,000.
Her bond was set at $75,000.
