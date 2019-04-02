Arkansas Senator delays bill for suburban improvement districts

“But now I think we’re going to expand the idea to consider what other concerns that people have, what folks of Cherokee Village have had that seems to be legitimate concerns,” Ballinger added. “While that’s not my first focus because they’re not the folks of my district, the folks of Holiday Island are, through the interim study process that will give a chance for everyone to talk about it to see if there are things that need to be changed, tweaked to make it workable.”