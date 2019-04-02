Arkansas Senator delays bill for suburban improvement districts

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A bill is now delayed after concerns were raised over Suburban Improvement Districts.
The amendments proposed to the current law would include what a property means, purposes for how a district is organized or expanded, the power of the districts, the power to take private property for public use by a state, municipality, private person or corporation, the assessment of benefits and damages, levy of tax, interest on assessments, public contributions to districts, continued existence of districts, the number of and method of selection commissioners, the collection of delinquent taxes, and the enforcement of the payment of taxes.
Sen. Bob Ballinger (R) said he thinks the primary reason for Senate Bill 510 is because of Holiday Island.
“There are some things that are necessary, services being provided, that aren’t specifically lined out in the code,” Ballinger said.
“But now I think we’re going to expand the idea to consider what other concerns that people have, what folks of Cherokee Village have had that seems to be legitimate concerns,” Ballinger added. “While that’s not my first focus because they’re not the folks of my district, the folks of Holiday Island are, through the interim study process that will give a chance for everyone to talk about it to see if there are things that need to be changed, tweaked to make it workable.”
Sen. Ballinger said there are three bills he is working on related to the Suburban Improvement Districts.
First, they are trying to figure out what to do with property that the taxes on it is higher than the value and how to keep that from diminishing the value of the property.
Second, the clean up for SID, in general, he said specifically for democratically elected SID which both bills are now on the deferred list.
The third piece of legislation is the incorporation of a city.
Sen. Ballinger said he is going to work on the bill over the next two years to find better solutions for all citizens concerned

