Arrests solve over 40 cases, crossing jurisdictions

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -Searcy police made an arrest that solves over 40 breaking and entering cases.
According to a news release issued by the Searcy Police Department, around 1 a.m. on April 2, officers headed to Rebecca Lane in response to reports about four suspicious individuals with dark hoodies walking around the neighborhood.
When officers arrived, four suspects fled but were apprehended.
After detectives spoke with the individuals, they determined they had been in the process of breaking into several vehicles.
The four are allegedly responsible for 40 other cases over the last several weeks, as well as more in other jurisdictions, but that wasn’t all they uncovered.
Ryan Vineyard, 19, Cheyenne Brown, 18, and Harley Selvidge, 20, all of Searcy were all taken into custody.
They are facing multiple felony charges for breaking and entering.
The fourth suspect is a juvenile and released to their parents, pending charges.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.