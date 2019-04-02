Bill could close certain polling sites

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker is working on a bill that could change the number of voting sites.
Bill sponsor Representative Johnny Rye for District 54 said it could reduce the number of voting sites for cities with a population for 5,000 or less and would reduce costs.
“What has basically happened through the years, especially in certain sections of the state, is you have some areas that actually have more people that lived in an area,” Rye said. "Now those areas are shorter, so there’s actually not as big of a need for that many polling sites.”
Rep. Rye said the bill would help those counties and cities that have to pay a big bill on polling sites not being used. It also gives the cities, election commission, and the quorum court the authority to make a closure if needed.
Chairman of the Election Commission for Mississippi county Thomas Wiktorek said he is supportive of the proposal.
“It’s a good idea to allow election commissioners the flexibility to provide convenient polling locations but also to save taxpayer’s money,” Wiktorek said.
Rep. Rye said the goal is to help areas reduce costs by removing additional unused polling sites.
