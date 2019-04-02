Cross County special tax up for vote

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Early voting for a special tax kicked off early Tuesday morning.
A special election will take place in Cross County on April 9.
Two separate issues are on the ballot and each stand alone, meaning one can be passed without the other.
A 0.875% or 7/8 cent sales tax for the construction of a new jail is up for vote.
A second issue is for a 0.125% or 1/8 cent sales tax to cover the maintenance and operation of the jail.
Voters may pass construction of a new jail without passing the maintenance tax, or vice versa.
If passed, tax for construction of the jail will stop after the bonds for the payment of the jail have been paid off.
The tax for maintenance and operation of the jail is a permanent tax.
Collection for the new tax will begin on Oct. 1, 2019, if passed.
Early voting polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cross County Courthouse.
There is no voting on Saturday or Sunday.
Polls for election day will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.