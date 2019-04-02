eSports coming to Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -eSports is coming to Arkansas State University beginning in Fall of 2019.
According to a news release from the university, the team will start as a competitive club similar to the university’s softball and rugby programs.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said this is an area that’s growing.
“Student interest in competitive gaming is growing nationwide," Chancellor Damphousse said. "And naturally, these Red Wolves want to represent Arkansas State.”
A-State is the second university from the Sun Belt Conference to announce the creation of an eSports team, joining Georgia State.
According to the release, the university will request membership with the National Association of Collegiate eSports in the fall 2019.
The university is also looking for facilities on campus that will allow the team to practice.
Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Dr. Bryan Terry said he knows this is something the students want.
“We have ranked players on our campus in several of the major games,” Dr. Terry said. “In talks with local high schools that have initiated their own eSports teams, we know this is an important student experience they want to be a part of in college.”
A-State representatives also said they plan to investigate hosting high school tournaments with local schools who have garnered interest in eSports.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.