1 dead in explosion at Houston-area plant

CROSBY, TX (Gray News) - An explosion has been reported at a chemical plant near Houston on Tuesday, and officials told those in the surrounding area to shelter in place.
Two injuries were reported by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and one person is unaccounted for. There are reports of a fatality, but it’s not clear if that is the person who is unaccounted for.
The explosion happened at a KMCO plant, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department.
Air and ground ambulances were seen at the scene.
The shelter-in-place extends to a mile out from the plant, and includes a couple of school districts.
Students in Crosby Independent School District and Sheldon Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion. Students are not being released to parents until the shelter in place is lifted.
The Galena Park ISD canceled all outdoor activities and is modifying their air ventilation system.
KMCO, a chemical manufacturing company, "delivers superior specialty chemical manufacturing and toll processing services to many of the world’s largest chemical companies, according to the company’s information page.
It produces “batch and continuous distillation and multiple reaction capabilities producing over 900 million pounds per year of toll manufacturing products.”
Black smoke could be seen coming from the facility. It is unknown if there are chemicals in the smoke. Air quality monitoring assets are on the way to the scene, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
People reported feeling the explosion and seeing the smoke as far as 20 miles away.
Last month, a fire and chemical leak affected Deer Park, TX, and surrounding communities.
