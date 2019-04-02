Jonesboro citizens concerned about possible changes to council meeting protocol

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Changes are being discussed for Jonesboro’s city council meeting protocols, and some of those have raised concerns for citizens.
The main issue for many is restricting the public’s voice during council meetings.
When the ordinance was first introduced, it limited the time available for public comment on agenda items to ten minutes.
Right now, there is no time limit, making some people worry that big decisions won’t be given the consideration they need.
Now that limit has since been taken out, but a three-person restriction still remains for public comment at the very end.
They are changes that Jonesboro resident Tracey Parker said could hurt communication between the city and the people.
“They’ve had an open forum and open communication that has been wonderful for the citizens, but I feel like they’re trending towards reducing the amount of citizen input because they’re trying to accomplish more and make a lot of progress,” Parker said. “I’d just like to see us be able to still maintain that same level of open communication.”
Another possible change is requiring people to turn in any electronic or paper materials that people plan to present or pass out.
Parker said that’s something she fears could border on censorship.
Most importantly, Parker stressed the importance for citizens to know what’s going on in the city council.
This ordinance will have its second reading on Tuesday night’s city council meeting, where amendments can still be made to the proposed changes.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.