Pedestrians killed in Trumann crash identified; clear and warmer

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, April 2.
Making News
Trumann police have identified two pedestrians killed Monday night on East Speedway.
Changes are being discussed for Jonesboro’s city council meeting protocols, and some of those have raised concerns for citizens.
A woman involved in a love triangle appeared in court Monday facing robbery, kidnapping, and theft charges.
A mobile health unit will be rolling out to communities in Region 8 as soon as May.
Weather Headlines
It's another clear-sky morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Light southwest winds will make it feel a bit colder.
A surface high pressure will move across the deep south today that will lead to dry, sunny weather.
Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon.
