Vaping in Arkansas is hitting home

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - Vaping among youths is an issue that has been seen nationwide and now officials are noticing it in Northeast Arkansas.
Pocahontas Investigator Sgt. Rocky Jones said he’s concerned about the matter.
“Here lately we’ve noticed a lot of kids having allergic reactions to what’s in them,” Jones said. “It’s concerning as a parent, as a cop and as a community.”
Jones said where kids are purchasing e-cigarette and vape juice is also a big concern.
“These kids are buying it from someone they’re meeting up in a parking lot,” Jones said “They don’t know what’s in it and no one is talking to them about what’s in it. The chemicals that are in it aren’t proved to be inhaled. That’s what’s causing the issues with these kids.”
Pocahontas Superintendent Daryl Blaxton said the school is seeing vape juice among young students.
“We’re seeing some of that in both our Junior High and our Senior High Schools,” Blaxton said.
The School Resource Officers are watching for the materials.
“Our SROs are kept in the loop," Blaxton said. "If there is an issue that needs to be addressed from a legal matter, then they’re the ones who handle that.”
There’s also repercussion for underage children caught with the juice off campus.
“They can be charged with a DWI, or worse,” Jones said. “It’s a drug that alters them, their state of mind. I don’t think they realize how serious it is and the consequences they’ll face.”
The school and Pocahontas Police Department are working together to combat this issue.
“We are going to work with our SROs and our local police authorities to provide education for parents,” Blaxton said “For us, right now, the key for this is getting information out to parents about what is out there and what some of our students are starting to experiment with.”
Jones says the best way to monitor your kids is to talk to them and do whatever it takes to make sure they’re safe.
