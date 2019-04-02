A Wet Pattern Setting Up

Temperatures jumped up into the 60s this afternoon under clear skies and tomorrow we’ll hit the low 70s thanks to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Most days over the next week have highs near or in the 70s. Rain chances return on Thursday with a low threat for severe weather. Hail and damaging wind are the main threat. A few storms could have hail in the morning before the severe threat later that afternoon. We get a break from the rain on Friday but more rain chances come throughout the weekend and possibly into next week. 1-2 inches of rain possible through next Tuesday.