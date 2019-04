WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - Williams Baptist junior pitcher Laura Helmich has earned AMC Pitcher of the Week honors for the third time this season. Last week Helmich went 2-1 including a no-hitter and 11 strikeout performance against Park. She also recorded 18.0 IP with a total of 26 strikeouts, allowing just seven earned runs. The Eagles are back in action on Friday against Columbia College.