AGFC: Plan to improve fish population at Greers Ferry

OZARKS, AR (KAIT) -The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has completed its new fishery management plan for Greers Ferry Lake.
Greers Ferry is located in the Ozarks of north-central Arkansas and is 40,000 acres. The lake is surrounded by rocks, trees and wildlife.
The plan addresses steps AGFC will take to improve people’s fishing experience over the next five years.
Regional fisheries biologist with AGFC Matt Schroeder said there are many aspects of a fishery beyond the control of the AGFC. However, he said there are some factors they can address.
“The lake is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its primary purpose is flood control, mandated by The Flood Control Act of 1938,” Schroeder said. “We have talked with them many times about changes to water management for fishery health, but they have to follow the plans handed to them for flood control as their primary purpose. That being said, they work within their mandate as much as they can to help recreation, and Greers is in the top 10 reservoirs in the country for recreational boating.”
Because of the lake’s primary purpose, flood control, the water level cannot be manipulated to promote fishery by flooding the shoreline. But there are some things that can still be done.
"Since water level manipulation and seasonal flooding is out of our control, we can work to add as much habitat as we can in the aging reservoir to benefit both fish and anglers," Schroeder said. "We already have conducted large-scale habitat projects on the lake to give different species year-round options for cover and likely areas for anglers to locate predatory fish such as largemouth bass and crappie. Our new plan will continue with these large-scale habitat projects."
The new plan focuses on establishing a native aquatic vegetation on Greers Ferry where possible.
This can add spawning and nursery habitat for fish but can be difficult to establish in reservoirs with high fluctuating water levels.
However, AGFC biologists meet regularly with other biologists to discuss strategies that have worked elsewhere.
“We will continue to identify suitable native plant species that will benefit the fishery without overtaking it,” Schroeder said. “Once those have been selected, we will conduct plantings of one or more of these species at different locations and depths and evaluate its effect on the fishery before adapting planting strategies for future establishment.”
