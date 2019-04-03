Blytheville group offering cash for guns

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -A group of Region 8 residents is stepping up to make things safer for their community.
Members with the organization Healing in the Hood are teaming up with the rap group TBG, with help from the Blytheville Police Department, to offer “Cash 4 Guns.”
During the one-day event residents can turn in a gun and get $100 for it, no questions asked.
Sandy “Bebe” Gillespie with Healing with the Hood said they decided to host the event to try and make things safer in the community.
“The violence that we’ve been having over the past two or three months,” Gillespie said. “Not only that, but there have been problems before. It comes in spells. We hope this will be part of a solution in getting guns off the streets. Sitting around doing nothing is not helping. We’re trying to be proactive with this issue.”
Gillespie said this is something everyone needs to step up and be a part of.
“We really have been behind as far as reacting to this problem,” Gillespie “We’re trying to do something to get ahead of it. And everyone needs to get involved. Everyone has a part to play with what’s going on in our community, not just police, church or city leaders.”
Gillespie said they hope the event will make a huge and positive impact for Blytheville citizens.
“We have a goal to try and get at least 50 guns,” Gillespie said. “But if we get even one gun that’s good. God be with us we hope to get a significant amount. We want to get the guns off the streets and help our youth.”
There will be no repercussions for those who hand in their guns.
The event will take place on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dream Center, 121 S. Second St. in Blytheville.
“We solicit the prayers of our community,” Gillespie said. “We ask our people to come to grips and solve conflict without violence. Let’s find a way to let love prevail.”
