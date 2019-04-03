Colorado mom accused of stabbing daughters, driving into river

OTERO COUNTY, CO (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado are investigating an alleged child abuse case that left two young girls hospitalized with serious injuries, KKTV reports.
A 33-year-old mother is suspected of stabbing her daughters, ages 8 and 10, early Sunday morning at the family’s home in Manzanola, CO, according to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe after the alleged stabbing, the mother left with the girls in her vehicle. The car was headed northbound on a state highway when the mother veered off a bridge, and the car landed in the Arkansas River.
A passerby called for help, and emergency responders were able to rescue the girls from the vehicle. The mother had gotten out on her own, according to authorities.
All three family members were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive. None of them have been publicly identified.
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Manzanola town marshal and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine the events leading up to the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has also been requested to provide assistance in the investigation.
No arrests have yet been made in the case.
Because the incident involves allegations of child abuse, information released will be limited, according to the CBI.
