Dangers and hazards in the palm of your hand

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - With the digital age ever changing, it’s more important than ever to keep up with what your children are doing online.
On Wednesday, St. Bernards hosted a program educating parents on the newest digital age.
Jonesboro Police Detective Ernest Ward presented the audience with tips and tricks to keep loved ones safe.
“We all know how digital computers and so forth has changed over the last 10, 20 years,” Ward said. “You’ve got to stay on top of it, they have to stay on top of it. You as a parent have to stay on top of it because your children will.”
Ward advised on keeping a close eye on the devices.
“Learn more about your child’s electronics and their devices and the tools that you give them,” Ward said. “Educate yourself before you give something to your child.”
Keep these tips in mind:
- Have a secure Wi-Fi server that requires a password
- Set time and content restrictions on routers for your children
- Monitor browser history
Ward also says to expect technology and the danger to increase and grow with the next generation.
He said to warn children about the dangers that lurk online and educate them in knowing what to look out for.
