E-911 center upgrades help dispatchers, first responders locate callers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - In an emergency, every second counts.
And Jonesboro E-911 installed an enhancement to its dispatch center that will help first responders make the most of each second.
The Rapid SOS Emergency Platform system now allows dispatchers to pinpoint a much more accurate location of a caller.
It uses data from the actual cell phone, tracking the location down to within one to two feet.
The previous system, which pulled the location of the nearest cell phone tower, left the caller's possible location anywhere within a mile or more.
"So we can actually track that phone, even on a text to 911 message," E-911 Director Jeff Presley said. "We can get detailed information about your location."
It works a lot like other apps on your smart phone, like Uber and Google Maps.
That same information is now available to dispatch centers.
And this enhancement was free for Jonesboro E-911.
Presley said big players in the technology game, like Google and Apple, are paying for dispatch centers across the country to get this upgrade.
Jonesboro E-911 tested the system Wednesday morning and went live with the program the same day.
